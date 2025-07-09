Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower/storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for a few showers and storms today as a cold front slides through the state. Some may be strong to marginally severe this afternoon, mainly east of U.S. 131. As the humidity returns Friday ahead of another cold front, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will be possible overnight Friday into Saturday. Afternoon highs will hold in the low to mid-80s through mid-week, with high in the upper 80s later in the week and a shot at 90 degrees Friday. Most of West Michigan could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has almost a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of a few showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe, especially east of U.S. 131. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry, and quiet. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northwest/north at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly dry, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs in the upper 80s near 90.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube