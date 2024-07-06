Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: As a low pressure system exits the region, it may bring a few wrap around showers (perhaps a rumble of thunder) and cooler air today. The wind won't be overly strong out of the west-northwest, but enough to keep afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Most shower activity will be very hit and miss, and most locations will stay dry. Sunday will be even better with highs in the lower 80s and more sunshine. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend. More widespread shower/storm chances arrive Monday and Tuesday as our next low pressure system and cold front move into the region. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler with a chance for a shower/storm. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds west-southwest light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers/storms. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

