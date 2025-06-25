Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: With a stationary front draped over the state, partly sunny skies are expected from some scattered showers or storms possible the next two to three days. This type of set up will keep us with a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for gusty winds, heavy downpours, and intense lightning. Just know these are localized pop-up storms and much of the time will be dry. This weekend looks to swing warm again, drying us out but bringing feels like temperatures into the 90s once again. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to marginally severe with pockets of locally heavy downpours. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or storms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Remaining humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance shower/storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy. Chance isolated storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-80s.

