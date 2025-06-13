Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our weather pattern continues to be semi-active as a front stalls across the southern Great Lakes. This looks to keep a narrow east-west band of showers and storms fluctuating in the Lower Peninsula, but not usually over our area. A few isolated to scattered showers or storms are possible, but most locations will likely stay dry. The best chance of rain and thunderstorms is from I-94 to the Indiana state line...especially tonight into Saturday morning as the front fluctuates a bit closer to those areas. Rain totals continue to trend down across West Michigan. Pockets of light to steady rain are possible especially south. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a shower/storm possible. Much of the day will likely remain dry again. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm...especially along/south of I-94. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of a few morning showers mainly along/south of I-94, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: (Father's Day): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

