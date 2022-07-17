Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower or storm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our next weather system is tracking through Illinois and will hug the Michigan-Indiana border most of today. Areas along and south of I-94 have the best chance for showers and storms, and a scattered shower or storm chance for the rest of West Michigan. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday along with continued heat and humidity! It's still a few days out, but a low pressure system tracking into Michigan on Wednesday morning could bring us some thunderstorms. Some of these may be strong to possibly severe. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees through Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly from Grand Rapids southward. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northeast light.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Chance of P.M. and night showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning showers and storms, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

