Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance P.M. showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Easter! Scattered showers are in store this evening and tonight. A few thunderstorms are possible, as well. You'll need your rain gear and warm layers to kick off the workweek. Waves of rain will develop on Monday. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning before more widespread rain develops in the late afternoon and evening. Additional showers are in store for Tuesday before colder air settles in Tuesday night. That will transition rain over to snow. Mainly snow showers are likely on Wednesday with some rain mixed in at times. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by Friday and next weekend. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team for your latest forecast.

TONIGHT: Overcast with scattered showers, especially along and south of I-96. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon and evening. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts over 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. Rain switches to snow overnight. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds east/northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, an early morning snow shower possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

