Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today. We do have a slight chance of some very light rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening as a weak front slides through the state and the air will be cool enough for the possibility of lake effect precipitation (mainly along/west of U.S. 131), but most locations will stay dry. We expect a gradual warm-up next week as temperatures return to the mid/upper 50s with mainly dry conditions. Get outside and enjoy! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few stray lake effect rain/snow showers are possible along/west of U.S. 131 this afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A drop/flake possible overnight. Winds diminish. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY / VETERANS DAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds light/variable.

SUNDAY: Some cloud cover in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

