Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Quiet conditions have finally returned and will be with us until Sunday morning. Today will be mostly dry, but there are indications that an upper level cut-off low over the Ohio Valley will increase our rain chances Sunday through Tuesday. It will not be raining all of the time, but occasional to scattered showers will be possible from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. We expect more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and the chance of rain showers from time to time. This low should lift out of the region by Wednesday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as things could change. By the end of next week, sunshine returns with highs in the 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower or few sprinkles in the morning, especially south/west of Grand Rapids. Highs around 60. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with rain showers developing in the afternoon/evening. likely. Highs in the upper 50s near 60. Winds northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

