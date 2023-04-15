Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy with evening showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: West Michigan had record breaking heat on Thursday and Friday. Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo broke their daily record high temperatures. Heading into the weekend, a few clouds filter in for today with high temperatures still in the upper 70s to near 80. A pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day Saturday, however the majority of precipitation will arrive on Sunday with a passing cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible on Sunday, so have ways to receive immediate alerts. Cooler air wraps in on Sunday afternoon, cooling us back down for the beginning of next week. A mix of rain and snow is possible for Monday and early Tuesday. Any accumulation will be minor and quickly melt! Some sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Wednesday before our next round of rain settles in for Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. A stray shower or thunderstorm possible late. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Highs in the lower 70s. A cold front passes, bringing cooler air by the late afternoon. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of light rain and snow. Sharply cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 60s.

