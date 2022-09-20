Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance of showers and storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with the chance for a few showers and possible storms today as a warm front lifts through the state. Most of West Michigan is in a MARGINAL risk for severe storms. Storm chances continue Wednesday as well with a passing cold front moving through the region. Another MARGINAL risk of strong to severe storms remains just south/east of the area on Wednesday morning. The first day of fall is Thursday, September 22nd at 9:04 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average before dropping back into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!
TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers and a possible storm. Highs around 80. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and breezy with a few showers and storms possible, mainly in the morning along a cold front. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold with a few lake effect rain showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131 to the lakeshore. Highs only in the lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower chances. Highs in the upper 60s.
