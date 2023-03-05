Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warmer & calm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: We start the day off with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Warmer air will help communities reach a high temperature of 45 degrees. Widespread light rain and snow return to the forecast early Monday. Areas north of I-96 may see light snow accumulations, while areas south I-94 will see around 1/4 inch of rain. However, slick travel conditions will be possible. The rest of next week looks calm and dry with slightly cooler temperatures. Our weather team will continue to track the potential for a wintry mix to move in by the end of the week. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower and middle 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain / snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for evening rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

