Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & warmer ahead of rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Your weekend will begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising to the 80s. We can expect clouds to increase throughout the day, with overall dry conditions up until this evening. West Michigan falls under an elevated fire risk as we continue our dry stretch, accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy conditions at times. Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Thankfully, we will see widespread showers later this weekend into early next week! Showers begin late tonight, with an isolated thunderstorm possible. A lull in showers is possible Monday as the low pressure wraps around the region, bringing in cooler air. Rain will become widespread again on Tuesday. The estimated rain accumulation by Tuesday will be 0.50" to 1.25" across the region. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front passes overnight, bringing us increasing showers around sunset. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered rains showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers likely. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered rain showers are likely. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain showers are likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

