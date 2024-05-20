Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, sct'd P.M. storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with a better chance for stronger storms on Tuesday, Tuesday evening, Tuesday night. We are under and SLIGHT and MARGINAL RISK across West Michigan. Click here for an analysis of our severe weather potential. Another cold front slides through Wednesday morning to finally break our streak of 80s. Drier, cooler, and more comfortable weather will close out the workweek. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm with a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to marginally severe with hail and wind. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Some may be strong to severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds southwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe in the afternoon, evening, and at night with hail, wind, and an isolated tornado or two. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of showers mainly in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s.

