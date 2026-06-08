Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, humid, chance P.M. showers/storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a gorgeous weekend in West Michigan, we will be turning up the heat and humidity this week while adding several rain and storm chances to the forecast. Today will be a warmer and more humid day with highs in the middle/upper 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is not likely, some locally heavy rainfall is possible. We will see a chance for more storms tonight into Tuesday. A few more storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. We will really turn up the heat Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees...our first 90 of the year is possible! With high humidity, heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s, making this easily the hottest-feeling day of the year. Attention will quickly turn to Thursday when there is another chance for storms. Some may be strong to severe in the afternoon/evening as a cold front comes through West Michigan. We expect somewhat cooler, less humid air behind the front for Friday and beyond.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid with P.M. and night scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with showers likely and a chance thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A chance showers and thunderstorms early, otherwise hazy, hot, and humid. Likely our hottest day of the year so far. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures 95 to 100.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid with chance showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, not as humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube