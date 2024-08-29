Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Humid conditions will remain in the forecast through Friday, with a drier air mass arriving on Saturday and beyond. On Friday, we expect another round of some scattered showers/storms as our next weather system approaches. At this time, we remain in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms (level 1 of 5) with hail and wind being the main threats. After this weekend, we will see the start of a pattern shift to consistently drier air, sunshine, and 70s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds, otherwise becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy. Slight chance of a shower/storm. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong to marginally severe. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid too! Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, pleasant, less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 70s

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube