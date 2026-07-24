Today's Forecast: Partly Cloudy, Warm and Comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: After a cool and refreshing last few days, temperatures will be slightly warmer today in the lower 80s, but humidity levels will still be low. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and our air quality levels remain in the "good" to "moderate" range. This will be another great outdoor day! Temperatures climb into the mid 80s Saturday, and to around 90 Sunday and Monday. This comes with an increase in humidity and chances for rain and thunderstorms as a few upper level systems roll through. Only a slight rain/storm chance exists Saturday night and Sunday, with better chances for rain and storms late Sunday through Monday. West Michigan has been included in a SLIGHT RISK (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms on Monday. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. Rain amounts now look to be around 0.5" from this system. Since it's been a very dry month, any rain that we can get will be beneficial, but keep the sprinkles running in the mean time! A few showers may linger into Tuesday before we dry out midweek.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s, with low humidity. Wind S/SW at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 50s/low 60s. Wind S at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the mid 80s, a bit humid. Wind SW at 10-15 mph. Slight chance of a nighttime shower/storm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Scattered late day showers/storms. Highs around 90.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some strong to severe storms possible. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY: Chance showers early, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

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