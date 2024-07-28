Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, more humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Upper level smoke may produce a hazy sky at times the next few days, making for colorful sunsets/sunrises. As long as we don't smell it or see it here at the surface, our air quality should remain good to moderate. The temperatures are now back in the 80s for the long term, as humidity builds a little more this week. We expect more heat and humidity this week with shower and thunderstorm chances this evening/tonight, Monday, and Tuesday as a frontal system moves across the region. At this time, no severe weather is expected, but some moderate to heavy rain is possible with all the moisture in the atmosphere. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and a bit more humid. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers/storms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Non-zero chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

