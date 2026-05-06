Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, continuied cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cooler than average temperatures continue to round out the rest of the work week, including morning temperatures in the 30s. There is a Frost Advisory for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta and Montcalm counties until 8 A.M. this morning. Cover your plants! Thursday morning is the best chance for widespread frost, as most neighborhoods fall into the mid 30s. Highs stay in the 50s the next two days, with additional spotty rain chances from Thursday through Saturday. Rain chances become higher with widespread showers expected Saturday night into Mother's Day Sunday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds build. Continued cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly clear and cold overnight. Areas of frost likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Cold start with areas of morning frost, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Chance of isolated P.M. showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A shower possible. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Warmer too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Chance of morning showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs around 60.

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