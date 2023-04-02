Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, temperatures return to near-normal

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: This morning will begin with sunny skies, as clouds begin to increase into the afternoon, especially north of I-94. High temperatures will return to the 50s today, with light & calm wind. Cloud cover increases as we start the work week. Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with rain chances in the evening hours. Rain will stick around for Tuesday, bringing chances for thunderstorms overnight into Wednesday. Those late rain chances could bring another round of strong to severe storms. Temperatures will dip to the 40s for Thursday, but return to near-normal by the end of the week. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Sunshine early, clouds thicken late. Highs around 50 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Chance of a few showers during the day and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs in the upper 50s and breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of thunderstorms early, some could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day. Highs in the middle 60s and windy.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s. Breezy.

