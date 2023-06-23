Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, slight chance of light showers

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Partly cloudy skies will dominate today with a game of 'get wet roulette.' A few pop-up sprinkles are possible east of U.S. 131 today, but any rain will be exceptionally limited. Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday, with high temperatures spiking to 90 degrees. A cold front is expected to pass on Sunday, bringing a greater opportunity for much-needed widespread rain. A few thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, with scattered rain showers on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast models are indicating between .50" to 1.0" of rain accumulation from Sunday through Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower, especially east of U.S. 131. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Some lingering morning clouds and showers, otherwise becoming partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

