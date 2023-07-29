Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & mild, humidity drops

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Overnight a few showers and storms swept through West Michigan, bringing strong winds up to 60 mph. Showers will begin to fizzle out through the early morning hours. Due to this heavy rain, an Areal Flood Advisory is in place for Allegan and Van Buren counties until 6:15 Saturday morning. Remember if you come across flooded roads, turn around, don't drown. Get ready for a mild weekend ahead! Cooler and less humid air settle in for today and Sunday. High temperatures will rise to the lower 80s and upper 70s, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Dry skies are expected into early next week with near normal temperatures. The next chance for rain arrives next Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Chance for showers lingering in the early morning hours, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Feeling cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the lower 60s. North at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

