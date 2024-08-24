Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, iso. shower late

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: The pleasant and dry weather is gradually coming to an end as we look ahead to the weekend. A light wind is in store the next few days, but is turning southerly and southwesterly. This will increase both our heat and humidity, and also gradually warm our Lake Michigan water temperatures after some significant cold water upwelling. Look for temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this weekend and early next week. An isolated shower is possible Saturday night and Sunday, but measurable or widespread rain is unlikely. That humidity really cranks up next Monday and Tuesday. Feels like temperatures could be in the low/mid 90s by the beginning of next week as dew point temperatures climb close to 70 degrees! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Sunshine, a bit warmer, slightly more humid. Late afternoon and evening clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated shower possible too. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds south light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures could be in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

