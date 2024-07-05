Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, humid, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: It will be another warm and humid day with some scattered showers and storms as a low pressure system tracks directly over the state. Some of these storms this afternoon may be on the marginally severe side with some wind and/or hail. The STORM PREDICTION CENTER has most of our area in a LEVEL 1 or MARGINAL RISK for an outlook. This system will bring in some cooler air on Saturday with highs in the 70s. ave a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some may contain some wind or hail and be marginally severe. Areas of morning fog. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds south/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening. Lows in the low 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with a chance for some lingering shower activity. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers/storms. Highs around 80.

