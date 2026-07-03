Today's Forecast: Partly Cloudy & Hot, P.M. Storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Today is the last day of the heat wave as highs climb to around 90. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8PM this evening due to peak heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees. Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, wear loose fitting+light colored clothing, and take care of your pets during this heat. Unfortunately, rain and thunderstorm chances are increasing for the next few days, including July 4th. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely by this afternoon through tonight. These could occasionally be strong to severe producing gusty winds and heavy rain. West Michigan is in a Marginal Risk (level 1/5), with a Slight Risk (level 2/5) in place for areas south of Grand Rapids. More scattered showers and storms will be possible between Saturday and Sunday, so keep an eye on the forecast if you are planning anything outdoors. Temperatures will drop a few degrees but will still be warm in the upper 80s Saturday, and lower 80s on Sunday. Have a good and safe holiday weekend! Drier conditions are expected heading into next week.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Few A.M. lingering showers. Partly cloudy with P.M. scattered showers and thunderstorms, some strong/severe possible. Hot and humid, Highs around 90, peak heat index 95-100. Wind WSW at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms early, then cloudy. Lows around 70.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and humid.

MONDAY: Chance A.M. showers, otherwise mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers ans storms, highs in the mid 80s.

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