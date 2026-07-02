Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot and sticky

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: The heat wave continues with highs in the lower 90s today and peak heat index values between 100-105. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for all of West Michigan through 8 p.m. this evening. However, it will still be hot and humid on Friday with highs around 90, feeling like the mid/upper 90s. Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, wear loose fitting+light colored clothing, and take care of your pets during this heat. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible tonight, and again tomorrow evening/night as complexes of thunderstorms roll through the Midwest and Great Lakes. These could occasionally be strong to severe producing gusty winds and heavy rain. Unfortunately there will be scattered rain and storm chances through the holiday weekend, so keep an eye on the forecast if you are planning anything outdoors. Temperatures will drop a few degrees but will still be warm in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s, peak heat index 100 to 105 degrees. Wind WSW at 10-20 mph. Chance late P.M. storms.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few strong-severe storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the low 90s and peak heat index around 100 degrees. Chance evening/night storms, some strong-severe possible.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s around 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

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