Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A major heat wave begins today and it will last all week. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for all of West Michigan. This will begin at 2 p.m. this afternoon and last through Thursday. Expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through Friday with heat index values (feels like) 100 to 110 degrees each day because of extremely high humidity levels. Monday through Friday have FOX 17 Weather Ready Alerts. Make sure you drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, wear bright colored clothing, and take care of your pets during this heat. In addition to this heat, there will be a little chances for storms. The only real storm chances will be later into the week with some isolated storms Friday into Saturday. At this point, no washout is expected for the 4th of July.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot, humid, and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index 105 to 110 degrees. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index around 100+ degrees.

THURSDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100+ degrees.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly to mostly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the lower 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Chance showers and thunderstorms with highs around 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube