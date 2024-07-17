Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures will be much more seasonable the next several days in the upper 70s/lower 80s. We are starting today with temps in the 60s and dew point temperatures still high and humid, but a secondary cold front will slide across the state mid-morning, leaving us with a few stray/isolated showers through midday. A cooler, drier air mass will eventually filter in for more comfortable weather. We will turn back to sunshine in the afternoon and remain with mostly clear skies through the weekend! Highs will be in the seasonable range for this time of year and overnight lows will fall into the middle 50s! Enjoy the refreshing air mass, turn off the AC and open your windows! Our next chance for any significant rain holds off until next week! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, drier, more comfortable air mass arrives through the day. A slight chance of an inland shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph. HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK for beach goers along the Lake Michigan shoreline and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES for boaters this afternoon/evening.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and comfortably cool. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds north west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds north at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

