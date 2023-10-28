Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy & cooler

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Saturday! Rain chances are put on pause today, with some sunshine returning! Expect partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the lower 50s. Cloud cover begins to increase tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 40s. The increasing clouds are ahead of more rain that moves back in by Sunday. Rain will line up along and south of I-96 tomorrow, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Our forecast models have rainfall totals around a half inch through Monday morning. A cooler air pattern settles in for next week, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. For trick-or-treaters, Halloween temperatures will be chilly! You'll want a warm costume this year. It will also be cold enough for the first flakes of the season! Lake effect rain and snow showers are likely on Tuesday, lingering into early Wednesday morning. For more information on the first flakes of the season, click here. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold. Showers likely along and south of I-96. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds north-east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY / HALLOWEEN: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain / snow mix showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

