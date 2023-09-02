Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, comfortable, mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: While Labor Day Weekend is known as the unofficial end to summer, our forecast this weekend will feature summer conditions in full force! Sharply warmer temperatures and more humidity will return for the this holiday weekend. Winds will pick up in intensity from the southwest both Saturday and Sunday, making for dangerous swimming conditions on south side piers. The highest waves are likely from Holland up to Manistee. Expect red flags on most beaches, and BEACH HAZARD STATEMENTS are posted from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Wave conditions are expected to improve for Monday as winds will be calmer. Temperatures are expected to spike into the middle to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, reaching the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday. The next chance of rain arrives next week on Wednesday! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. A bit breezy. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Wind southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A bit more humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph, with individual gusts up to 28 mph.

MONDAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

