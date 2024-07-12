Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A weak low pressure system continues to drift over the state today generate a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our daytime heating, coupled with this low, may generate a shower/storm...similar to Thursday...very hit and miss. More heat and humidity ramp up by Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Shower/storm chances will also increase from Sunday into Tuesday. Some storms may be strong to severe. In fact, our area remains in a MARGINAL RISK for strong/severe storms on Sunday and Sunday night as a cold front approaches. Hail and wind would be the primary threats. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warm with the chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds calm.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

