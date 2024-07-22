Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, chance P.M. storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A bit more humidity returns this week with highs around average in the lower 80s. We have chances for pop-up showers and thundershowers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, but most of the time it will not be raining. A more defined system moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday with our best chance of storms at that time. At this time, none of these storms look to be severe, but some moderate to heavy rain is possible under some of these cells that do develop. Overnight lows get back to the low to mid 60s consistently, so the AC may be needed once again this week, especially going into next weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A chance of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm. A bit more humid. Highs in the low 80s. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible. Lows in the lower 60s. West/southwest winds light.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Slight chance of showers/storms, mostly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s near 80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Highs around 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube