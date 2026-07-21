Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy, breezy, and isolated shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Finally...no air quality alert. We may see some smoke and haze this morning, but I would expect it to thin significantly. Look for partly cloudy, breezy conditions today with an isolated shower/storm possible, but most locations will likely remain dry. Highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will usher in a much cooler, drier, more comfortable air mass through the rest of the work week, with Wednesday and Thursday afternoon in the mid/upper 70s and mornings in the 50s. It will be breezy at times with wave heights on Lake Michigan at about 5 to 7 feet...so exercise caution boating or swimming with Small Craft Advisories in effect and red flags likely flying at all area beaches. We may be in for another long, dry stretch of weather over the next several days as highs eventually climb back into the mid 80s this weekend. Only a slight rain/storm chance exists on Sunday. While we're not officially in a drought yet, we are very dry. The first stage of drought is "abnormally dry" conditions. We'll likely start to see this increase or mount this week. Keep the sprinklers running!

TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit humid. An isolated shower/storm possible as two cold fronts march through the state. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds north-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of shower/storms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

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