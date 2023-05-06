Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Partly cloudy skies will hang around today, with temperatures rising into the 70s. There's a chance for a quick pop-up shower in the evening, but a majority of the day will be dry. A stationary front draped over the state will be the focal point for showers developing late tonight into Sunday morning. Early Sunday a line of showers and storms will pass through the viewing area. Some could be on the stronger side with gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail. After that line passes, we can expect to see skies begin to clear up by the afternoon. More shower and storm chances arise on Monday, with lingering spotty showers on Tuesday. Almost all of our 7-day forecast has temperatures in the 70s, normal highs for this time of year are in the mid/upper 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise increasing afternoon/evening clouds. Chance of night-time showers (after midnight). Breezy and warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Developing showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds southeast at 15 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Scattered shower and storm chances in the morning. Afternoon clearing expected. Highs in the low/middle 70s. Winds south/southeast turning west/southwest in the afternoon, at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for lingering showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for evening showers. Highs in the middle 70s.

