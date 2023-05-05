Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have the chance of a few light rain showers this morning, mainly from Grand Rapids northward. Some may just see sprinkles, otherwise look for partly cloudy skies with highs around 70. A stationary front draped over the state will be the focal point for more showers Saturday night into Sunday. We also have more shower/storm chances on Monday. Temperatures the next several days are forecast to remain at 70 or better! Normal highs for this time of year are in the mid/upper 60s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.
TODAY: Sunshine across our southern counties, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy north of Grand Rapids with a few morning rain showers or sprinkles possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s north, and lower 70s south. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southeast at 10 to 15 mph.
SATURDAY: Morning sunshine, otherwise increasing afternoon/evening clouds. Chance of night time showers (after midnight). Breezy and warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorm chances. Highs in the lower 70s.
