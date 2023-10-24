Tonight's Forecast: Increasing clouds early, showers after midnight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: As our workweek unfolds, the weather pattern will become much more active across the Great Lakes. Clouds are increasing this evening behind the warm front as a southwest breeze brings in some gulf moisture ahead of the low pressure. Showers will increase overnight into Wednesday morning. Some will see up to a half inch of rain Wednesday morning before a lull in the rain Wednesday afternoon. Thursday will see a similar set up with a secondary low pressure system, but the rainfall looks to be heavier. Rain chances last through Friday, but temps holding in the middle 60s with a strong breeze. Rain chances pause on Saturday as the winds shift and cooler air moves in, but more rain is likely on Sunday with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees. Our forecast models have rainfall totals on the order of 1" to 2" through Sunday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain developing. Mild, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely in the morning, otherwise tapering off to just mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Breezy too. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. More showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower or two. Highs in the low/middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers likely. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 40s.

