Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This morning will feature very cold frosty temperatures as the wind goes calm and some areas see significant clearing into the start of the work week. After starting this morning in the upper teens and lower 20s, we will rebound nicely to near 40 degrees for highs. Today and Tuesday will also have more sunshine and blue skies than clouds, making for another nice stretch this February. Tuesday's high will be in the upper 40s. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. There's a chance of light rain Wednesday into Thursday with totals expected less than a half an inch of rain. Light snow is also expected Friday night with limited accumulations as well. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a light rain shower. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Minor rain chance possible. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Minor snow chance possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

