Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and mild

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Plan on partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild conditions on Monday with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s. We are tracking a system with showers and thunderstorms to move in on Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hail, wind, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Click here for more information about Tuesday's severe weather potential. Pop-up showers will be possible late Wednesday night, with more widespread rain on Thursday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW/TUESDAY: Clouds thicken with a slight chance of morning showers, but showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Some may be on the strong to severe side. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Stray shower possible in the late evening and overnight. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of scattered showers. A thunderstorm also possible. Cooler too. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

