Today's Forecast: Partly cloudy and a bit humid

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Wildfire smoke and haze has diminished, however it is possible we could see a return today with a weak passing cold front. Temperatures behind the front will be more comfortable in the lower 80s and mostly to partly sunny skies. Winds will be lighter to start the week with lower humidity. Things change Tuesday night as we ride the outer edge of the big 'Heat Dome' to the south and west. The leading edge of a warm front may bring showers and storms Wednesday morning before really humid air arrives with dew points in the low 70s through Friday. We will have a shot at 90 degrees Wednesday and Thursday across West Michigan, depending on where showers and storms develop. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Wave heights 1 to 2 feet.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A light evening shower possible in our northern communities. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower or storm possible, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and humid. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube