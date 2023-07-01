Today's Forecast: Muggy, scattered showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Warmth is in store for the holiday weekend, with temperatures rising to the mid-80s today. Dew points are still high, meaning it will feel muggy out. Chances for showers and thunderstorms ramp up later this afternoon, but overall they're expected to be scattered. Elevated levels of ozone and lingering Canadian wildfire smoke has placed the region under another CLEAN AIR ACTION day today. The air quality is expected to improve through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated again on Sunday, with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Showers will be hit-or-miss, so keep your rain gear handy! While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need it! A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Monday and the Fourth of July. High temperatures will make a run at 90 for the Fourth of July, as well. Showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY / JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs around 90-degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chances for showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

