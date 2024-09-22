Today's Forecast: Much needed rain arrives today

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Fall officially starts at 8:43 AM this morning. It's what we call the Autumnal Equinox...almost equal days and equal nights...about 12 hours of each. We actually have some much needed rain on the way today, and the chances mainly start to increase as we head into this afternoon. A thundershower will also be possible, but severe weather is not likely. Highs look to be only in the middle 70s, sharply cooler than our 88 on Saturday. Get ready for some seasonable temperatures this week with highs expected in the low/mid 70s and a few more on-and-off rain chances. Hope everyone enjoyed our record breaking streak of 12 days straight in the 80s! It's unlikely we see that kind of extended warmth again this year. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Cloudy and cooler, perhaps a morning shower, but steady rain likely develops through the afternoon/evening as our next weather system arrives. A thunderstorm is also possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain showers through early overnight. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds north at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny early, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon. Seasonable. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

