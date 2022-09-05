Today's Forecast: Mostly to partly cloudy and cool

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A cloudy start to the day with even an early morning sprinkle possible. A dry air mass settles into the region for Labor Day, setting up for a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for Labor Day will be in the low to mid 70s. High pressure and a dry air mass remain in control for the start of this week, delivering mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday. This week looks perfect for outdoor activities! Our next best chance for widespread rain showers arrives next weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

LABOR DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Winds east/northeast between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. East northeast winds around 5 mph. Lows around 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

