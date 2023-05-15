Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny with seasonal temps

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Clear skies this morning with early temperatures dipping into the 30s. FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Mecosta, Montcalm, and Newaygo counties from 1 A.M. through 7 A.M. Monday morning, where radiative cooling will be substantial and temps are expected to get as low as 33 degrees. Light winds expected today as temps get into the low to mid 70s with a few high clouds in the afternoon. Dry skies settle in for a majority of the week, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees almost every day. Our next chance for rain showers arrive at the tail end of the week on Friday, which may linger into Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunshine with highs in the lower 70s. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: High clouds around. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

