Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Warm, & Breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: The Omega blocking weather pattern that began last week will hold through today, before before breaking down and allowing rain and storm chances to increase. It's been 11 days since West Michigan received any rain. We'll see more sunshine today with highs in the 80s. With very low relative humidity and continued dry conditions, fire risk is elevated today. Be very careful when burning campfires or brush, as they have the potential to ignite surrounding vegetation quickly. A cold front pushing in from the west increases rain and thunderstorm chances Friday into Saturday. Rounds of heavy rain are possible with totals between 0.5-1", along with a few strong or briefly severe storms Friday evening and night. All of West Michigan is now included in a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1/5) for severe storms Friday. Rain and storm chances continue Saturday, before drying out on Sunday. The heat and humidity turn up into next week with highs in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and breezy. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds SW at 10-20 mph, with gusts 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S/SW at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. A few morning showers possible, but better shower/storm chances arrive in the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to marginally severe. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds SW at 10-20 mph, with gusts 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely in the morning, then mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 and humid.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, humid, and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

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