Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The next several days look to be a long, mainly dry stretch of weather. Great for outdoor projects! Look for mostly sunny, pleasant, and warm conditions today with highs in the mid 80s. Some high level clouds will stream in from the south/west. Our only rain chance is a minor one Wednesday afternoon/evening as a weak back door cold front slides in from the north. We expect a spotty shower/storm, but most areas will likely miss out. Temperatures will still be warm later this week behind the cold front, with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Happy unofficial start of summer as June 1st brings the start of Meteorological summer.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds southwest light.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to at times partly sunny. Chance of an afternoon/evening spotty shower/storm with a weak cold front. Highs in the low 80s. Winds becoming northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

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