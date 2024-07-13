Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly sunny, pleasant conditions for Saturday! More heat and humidity ramp up by Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel like low/mid 90s! Shower/storm chances will also increase from Saturday night into Sunday morning, Sunday evening into Sunday night, and on Monday. Some storms may be strong to severe. In fact, our area remains in a MARGINAL RISK for strong/severe storms, late Saturday night, Sunday and Sunday night. Hail and wind would be the primary threats. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with patchy fog possible late. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds calm.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Slight chance of a shower or storm. Some storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

