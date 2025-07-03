Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dew point temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s, and will hover in the lower 60s through today. Look for another mostly sunny day with highs in the mid/upper 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening south of I-96 as a weak cold front washes out, but most will stay dry. Humidity will be on the rise July 4th (Friday) into the weekend. The 4th of July looks mostly dry and hot, but thunderstorm chances are building for the weekend, with the best opportunity Sunday P.M. and night (but some areas may get missed again). Watch for feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s Friday and Saturday! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. An isolated thunderstorm possible, but most stay dry. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds light/variable.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and a bit more humid. An isolated shower/storm possible. Highs around 90. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the low/mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy with a chance of P.M. and night showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy to partly sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube