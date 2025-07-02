Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dew point temperatures have dropped into the upper 50s, and will hover in the lower 60s for the next day or two! Enjoy the lower humidity and pleasant sunny days through Thursday with highs a few degrees above average (in the low/mid 80s). Isolated gusty thunderstorms are possible this evening from around 7 p.m. to midnight, and again on Thursday. Many stay dry, but the few storms that do pop up could be on the stronger side. The best chance of these storms will be along/north of I-96. Humidity will be on the rise July 4th (Friday) into the weekend. The 4th of July looks mostly dry and hot, but thunderstorm chances are building for the weekend, with the best opportunity Sunday (but some areas may get missed again). Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Slight chance of an isolated gusty thunderstorm this evening...especially along/north of I-96. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: An isolated to scattered shower/storm possible this evening, otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. An isolated gusty thunderstorm possible, but most stay dry. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and more humid. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Slight chance or a shower/storm, especially at night. Highs in the low/mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

