Today's Forecast: Mostly Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A major heat wave continues through the rest of the work week, with dangerously hot and humid days and warm and muggy nights. An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect for all of West Michigan through 8 p.m. Thursday. Expected high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s through Friday with heat index values (feels like) 100 to 105 degrees each day because of extremely high humidity levels. Each day through Friday has a FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert. Drink plenty of water, limit time outdoors, wear loose fitting light colored clothing, and take care of your pets during this heat. In addition, there will be low rain and storm chances today, with Grand Rapids northward under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) and areas along and north of US 131 under a Slight (2/5) and Enhanced (3/5) Risk. The better chances for showers and storms will on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. At this point, no washout is expected for the 4th of July, but keep an eye on the forecast if you are planning anything outdoors. Storm chances continue into Sunday.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s and heat index 100 to 105 degrees. Wind SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance showers and storms, mainly north of US-10.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows in the mid 70s. Wind SW at 5-15 mph. Slight chance showers and storms.

THURSDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index 100 to 105 degrees. Chance P.M./night showers and storms.

FRIDAY: Weather Ready Alert: Partly cloudy with chance showers and thunderstorms. Hot and humid, Highs in the low 90s and heat index around 100 degrees.

SATURDAY (Independence Day): Partly sunny with a chance showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube