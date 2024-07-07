Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will gradually increase through the day and it will be warm and pleasant. Highs will make the lower 80s. Our next frontal system approaches tonight with a chance of showers. Better shower and storm chances are likely on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front works through the state. Severe weather is not likely at this time. The remnants of what was Hurricane Beryl may impact southern Lower Michigan by Wednesday and Thursday. As I mentioned several times last week, it was possible that the core of the system and center of circulation (post tropical status) would travel as far north as Indiana and Ohio. It now appears that Michigan may get in on some of the moisture as well. In fact, it could be a pretty good, all day rain and soaking on Wednesday, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Thicker clouds in the evening are likely and the chance of an isolated shower after sunset. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and more humid with a chance for showers and storms, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for showers/storms, mostly in the morning. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. This moisture will be the remnants of Hurricane Beryl. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds and lingering rain showers, otherwise some late day clearing possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube