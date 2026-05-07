Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, spotty P.M. shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There is a FROST ADVISORY for all of West Michigan until 8 A.M. this morning, except Newaygo and Mecosta counties, which are under a FREEZE WARNING. A large upper low in southern Canada is influencing the weather in the Great Lakes, with continued cool air flowing in. Highs today remain in the mid 50s, Friday will be in the lower 60s, and Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s. Spotty showers are possible this afternoon and evening. Better rain chances arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with a cold front, but right now Mother's Day looks dry with highs in the upper 50s. There are indications that we may warm back into the 70s by the end of next week.

TODAY: FROST ADVISORY until 8 A.M.! Cold start with areas of morning frost, otherwise Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Chance of isolated or spotty P.M. showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Spotty evening showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy and cool overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A bit warmer. An isolated P.M. shower possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and briefly warmer. Chance of afternoon/evening showers. A thunderstorm possible. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

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